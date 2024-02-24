Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
7 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division II=

Region 8=

Bishop Fenwick 47, Cin. Hughes 21

Cin. McNicholas 75, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 64

Division IV=

Region 16=

Ft. Loramie 45, Day. Miami Valley 38

OTHER=

Madison 63, Ashtabula Lakeside 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

