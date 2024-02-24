Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division II=
Region 8=
Bishop Fenwick 47, Cin. Hughes 21
Cin. McNicholas 75, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 64
Division IV=
Region 16=
Ft. Loramie 45, Day. Miami Valley 38
OTHER=
Madison 63, Ashtabula Lakeside 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Ohio Republican U.S. Senate primary debate to happen at Miami...
2
New wellness business opens in Springfield
3
Springfield High School mock trial team heading to state for third...
4
Businesses, community members awarded for contributions at Greater...
5
Superintendent Kronour to leave Northeastern schools