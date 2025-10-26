Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 45, Akr. North 0
Akr. Ellet 12, Akr. Firestone 6, OT
Cin. Aiken 30, Cin. Hughes 28, OT
Cin. College Prep. 58, Day. Stivers 0
Independence 28, Garfield Hts. Trinity 21
Kennedy Catholic High School, Pa. 40, Sebring McKinley 26
Massillon Washington 21, Can. McKinley 14
Mentor Lake Cath. 21, Chardon NDCL 14
St Bernard-Elmwood Place def. Lockland, forfeit
Tol. Start 42, Tol. Woodward 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
