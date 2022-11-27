Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Camden Preble Shawnee 45, Heritage Christian, Ind. 41
Cin. Woodward 75, Indpls Tindley, Ind. 60
Cle. Benedictine 62, E. Cle. Shaw 53
Georgetown 66, Day. Ponitz Tech. 57
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
