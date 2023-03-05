BreakingNews
Train derailment near Clark County Fairgrounds: Residents asked to shelter in place
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Garfield Hts. 52, Cle. Hts. 42

Region 2=

Akr. Hoban 58, Macedonia Nordonia 44

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49, Lyndhurst Brush 43

Lakewood St. Edward 67, Medina 60

Stow-Munroe Falls 38, Massillon Jackson 37

Region 3=

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 54, Delaware Hayes 39

Newark 57, Powell Olentangy Liberty 48

Pickerington Cent. 55, Hilliard Bradley 43

Region 4=

Centerville 63, Cin. Anderson 39

Cin. Elder 53, Kettering Fairmont 44

Cin. Princeton 57, Cin. Moeller 36

Division II=

Region 5=

Gates Mills Gilmour 74, Youngs. Ursuline 68

Youngs. Chaney High School 44, Canfield 36

Region 6=

Rocky River Lutheran W. 62, Akr. East 45

Sandusky 75, Lexington 67

Region 7=

Bishop Ready 61, Cols. Eastmoor 47

Bishop Watterson 62, Caledonia River Valley 54

Division III=

Region 10=

Haviland Wayne Trace 50, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 49

Ottawa-Glandorf 78, Spencerville 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Train derailment near Clark County Fairgrounds: Residents asked to...
2
Clark State names Tracy Yates as director of workforce and business...
3
Clark County fundraiser to help provide shelter returns after COVID...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top