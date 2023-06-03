Saturday's Scores

Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
State Final
Austintown Fitch 6, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 1
Division II
Tallmadge 8, Canfield 0
Division III
Wheelersburg 6, Lewistown Indian Lake 0
