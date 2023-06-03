X

Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division I

State Final

Austintown Fitch 6, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 1

Division II

Tallmadge 8, Canfield 0

Division III

Wheelersburg 6, Lewistown Indian Lake 0

