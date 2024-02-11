Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia 45, Cory-Rawson 29

Ashtabula St John 49, Vienna Mathews 39

Bellevue 71, Oberlin Firelands 34

Bryan 55, Archbold 34

Chagrin Falls Kenston 37, Eastlake North 31

Cin. Princeton 49, W. Chester Lakota W. 43

Cin. Sycamore 56, Hamilton 41

Cols. Africentric 81, Cols. Centennial 48

Crown City S. Gallia 64, Portsmouth Notre Dame 62

Delta 44, Gorham Fayette 32

Dresden Tri-Valley 55, Philo 29

Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 60, Solon 42

Findlay 56, Defiance 31

Houston 46, Newton Local 30

Independence 58, Brooklyn 32

Kalida 35, Leipsic 25

Lakeside Danbury 41, Tiffin Calvert 39

Mantua Crestwood 54, Ravenna 35

Mason 44, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 39

Metamora Evergreen 57, Pioneer N. Central 15

Montpelier 51, Continental 20

New Lebanon Dixie 45, Day. Christian 38

Painesville Riverside 69, Mayfield 50

Richmond Hts. 55, Chagrin Falls 44

Richwood N. Union 67, Marion Elgin 30

Springboro 64, Miamisburg 28

St Henry 51, Arcanum 33

Sycamore Mohawk 55, Attica Seneca E. 45

Tallmadge 45, Peninsula Woodridge 17

Thornville Sheridan 45, New Concord John Glenn 30

Tol. Christian 72, Lenawee Christian, Mich. 15

Upper Sandusky 37, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 36

W. Unity Hilltop 44, Edgerton 28

Waynesfield-Goshen 47, Morral Ridgedale 33

Willoughby S. 41, Chardon 28

Wooster Triway 57, Millersburg W. Holmes 48

Zanesville W. Muskingum 48, New Lexington 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Night to Shine brings joy for those with special needs in Clark County
2
Shawnee students, Tree-Plenish partner to plant saplings to offset...
3
Juvenile shot in Springfield; injuries not life-threatening, police say
4
82-year-old Springfield man dies in 2-car crash in Champaign County
5
Students to get ‘real world’ training in help build Habitat for...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top