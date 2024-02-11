Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 45, Cory-Rawson 29
Ashtabula St John 49, Vienna Mathews 39
Bellevue 71, Oberlin Firelands 34
Bryan 55, Archbold 34
Chagrin Falls Kenston 37, Eastlake North 31
Cin. Princeton 49, W. Chester Lakota W. 43
Cin. Sycamore 56, Hamilton 41
Cols. Africentric 81, Cols. Centennial 48
Crown City S. Gallia 64, Portsmouth Notre Dame 62
Delta 44, Gorham Fayette 32
Dresden Tri-Valley 55, Philo 29
Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 60, Solon 42
Findlay 56, Defiance 31
Houston 46, Newton Local 30
Independence 58, Brooklyn 32
Kalida 35, Leipsic 25
Lakeside Danbury 41, Tiffin Calvert 39
Mantua Crestwood 54, Ravenna 35
Mason 44, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 39
Metamora Evergreen 57, Pioneer N. Central 15
Montpelier 51, Continental 20
New Lebanon Dixie 45, Day. Christian 38
Painesville Riverside 69, Mayfield 50
Richmond Hts. 55, Chagrin Falls 44
Richwood N. Union 67, Marion Elgin 30
Springboro 64, Miamisburg 28
St Henry 51, Arcanum 33
Sycamore Mohawk 55, Attica Seneca E. 45
Tallmadge 45, Peninsula Woodridge 17
Thornville Sheridan 45, New Concord John Glenn 30
Tol. Christian 72, Lenawee Christian, Mich. 15
Upper Sandusky 37, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 36
W. Unity Hilltop 44, Edgerton 28
Waynesfield-Goshen 47, Morral Ridgedale 33
Willoughby S. 41, Chardon 28
Wooster Triway 57, Millersburg W. Holmes 48
Zanesville W. Muskingum 48, New Lexington 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/