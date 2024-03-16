Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Championships=
Regional Final=
Division I=
Centerville 70, Cin. Moeller 69, 2OT
Tol. Whitmer 49, Garfield Hts. 47
Division III=
Canal Winchester Harvest 64, Malvern 44
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 56, Youngs. Mooney 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
