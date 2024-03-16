Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Championships=

Regional Final=

Division I=

Centerville 70, Cin. Moeller 69, 2OT

Tol. Whitmer 49, Garfield Hts. 47

Division III=

Canal Winchester Harvest 64, Malvern 44

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 56, Youngs. Mooney 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

