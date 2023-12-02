Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA State Championship=

Division VII=

Maria Stein Marion Local 38, Dalton 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

