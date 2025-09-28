Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 37, Akr. Firestone 0
Akr. Garfield 36, Akr. North 0
Athens 44, Vincent Warren 7
Cin. NW 36, Cin. Mt Healthy 12
Cin. Taft 39, Cin. Withrow 0
Crestline 48, Manchester 12
Hunting Valley University 29, Gates Mills Gilmour 22
Lima Cent. Cath. 31, Bluffton 21
Southington Chalker 42, Stryker 0
St. Edward (OH) 57, Bishop McNamara, Md. 19
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 51, Belpre 18
W. Unity Hilltop 39, Erie-Mason, Mich. 6
West Union 38, Foxfire 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
