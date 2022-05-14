Saturday's Scores

|OHSAA Baseball Championships
East Liverpool 10, Lisbon Beaver 0
McArthur Vinton County 3, Circleville Logan Elm 2
Millersburg W. Holmes 20, Zanesville Maysville 2
Warsaw River View 12, Minerva 8
Wintersville Indian Creek 13, Uhrichsville Claymont 10
Bainbridge Paint Valley 6, Beaver Eastern 0
Berlin Hiland 25, Beallsville 0
Caldwell 5, Strasburg-Franklin 0
Malvern 10, Zanesville Rosecrans 4
New Matamoras Frontier 5, Hannibal River 2
Peebles 10, Franklin Furnace Green 0
Portsmouth Clay 9, Crown City S. Gallia 5
Portsmouth Notre Dame 10, New Boston Glenwood 0
Sarasville Shenandoah 4, Woodsfield Monroe Central 2
Stuebenville Cath. Cent. vs. Bowerstown Conotton Valley, suspd. resumes May 16, 6:00 PM
Shadyside 3, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0
Totonto 16, Bridgeport 0
Waterford 10, Latham Western 0