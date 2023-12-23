Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beverly Ft. Frye 48, Stewart Federal Hocking 35
Bloom-Carroll 56, Burton Berkshire 19
Bryan 42, Lima Bath 23
Bucyrus Wynford 55, Bucyrus 46
Centerville 59, Bishop Hartley 27
Cin. Mt. Healthy 43, Hamilton Ross 25
Columbus Grove 51, Delphos St. John's 36
Geneva 53, Chardon 46
Greenwich S. Cent. 65, Norwalk St. Paul 17
Haviland Wayne Trace 45, Ottoville 34
Hillsboro 44, Greenfield McClain 42
Jackson 59, Chillicothe 42
Madison 45, Macedonia Nordonia 36
Martins Ferry 75, Shadyside 28
McComb 65, Ft. Jennings 47
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 39, Carey 34
Napoleon 40, Archbold 34
Steubenville 57, Dover 34
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 37, E. Can. 33
Union City Mississinawa Valley 68, Ansonia 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/