Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Conneaut 55, Cle. Horizon Science 52
Grand River Academy 50, Andrews Osborne Academy 30
Lancaster 49, S. Point 46
Lexington 87, Clyde 52
Parma Hts. Holy Name 84, Painesville Riverside 61
Portsmouth W. 72, Jackson 70
Westerville Cent. 86, Thomas Worthington 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
