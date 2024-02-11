Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
7 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belmont Union Local 58, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 48

Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 47, Tol. St. Francis 30

Chardon 90, Kirtland 88

Delphos St John's 82, Day. Dunbar 51

Gates Mills Gilmour 64, Warren JFK 61

Lorain Clearview 72, Cle. Max Hayes 48

Lyndhurst Brush 59, Tol. Start 34

Mt. Vernon 56, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 43

Rocky River Lutheran W. 77, Lima Sr. 49

Rose Hill Christian, Ky. def. Portsmouth Notre Dame, forfeit

Shelby 59, Findlay 53

St Clairsville 78, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 57

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 51, Wauseon 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Night to Shine brings joy for those with special needs in Clark County
2
Shawnee students, Tree-Plenish partner to plant saplings to offset...
3
Juvenile shot in Springfield; injuries not life-threatening, police say
4
82-year-old Springfield man dies in 2-car crash in Champaign County
5
Students to get ‘real world’ training in help build Habitat for...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top