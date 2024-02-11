Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belmont Union Local 58, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 48
Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 47, Tol. St. Francis 30
Chardon 90, Kirtland 88
Delphos St John's 82, Day. Dunbar 51
Gates Mills Gilmour 64, Warren JFK 61
Lorain Clearview 72, Cle. Max Hayes 48
Lyndhurst Brush 59, Tol. Start 34
Mt. Vernon 56, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 43
Rocky River Lutheran W. 77, Lima Sr. 49
Rose Hill Christian, Ky. def. Portsmouth Notre Dame, forfeit
Shelby 59, Findlay 53
St Clairsville 78, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 57
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 51, Wauseon 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
