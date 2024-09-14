Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 32 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Bedford 14, Akr. Buchtel 7

Bluffton 52, Delphos Jefferson 7

Bridgeport 44, Vienna Mathews 14

Charlotte Mallard Creek, N.C. 21, Cin. Moeller 14, OT

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 22, Akr. Garfield 0

Fairport Harbor Harding 34, Cle. Collinwood 0

Gabriel Richard Catholic, Mich. 38, Morral Ridgedale 6

Hunting Valley University 26, Garfield Hts. 19

Huron 49, Day. Dunbar 14

Northwood 37, Erie-Mason, Mich. 8

Perry 42, Cle. Cent. Cath. 0

St. Edward (OH) 24, Cin. Elder 17

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 13, Ashtabula St John 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

