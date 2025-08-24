Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Christ Preparatory Academy, Kan. 38, Cols. Crusaders 13

Cin. Aiken 40, Cin. Clark Montessori 0

Cin. Gamble Montessori 28, Hamilton New Miami 0

Cin. Moeller 41, Cin. Princeton 20

Cle. Benedictine 21, Gates Mills Gilmour 19

Garfield Hts. Trinity 40, Ashtabula St John 14

Ironton 63, Shelby Valley, Ky. 0

Jackson 21, Morrow Little Miami 14

Lakeside Danbury 46, Fremont St. Joseph 13

Port Clinton 37, Norwalk St Paul 30

Reedsville Eastern 23, Pomeroy Meigs 19

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 26, Wellsville 15

Youngs. East 42, Cols. Whetstone 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

