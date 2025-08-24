Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Christ Preparatory Academy, Kan. 38, Cols. Crusaders 13
Cin. Aiken 40, Cin. Clark Montessori 0
Cin. Gamble Montessori 28, Hamilton New Miami 0
Cin. Moeller 41, Cin. Princeton 20
Cle. Benedictine 21, Gates Mills Gilmour 19
Garfield Hts. Trinity 40, Ashtabula St John 14
Ironton 63, Shelby Valley, Ky. 0
Jackson 21, Morrow Little Miami 14
Lakeside Danbury 46, Fremont St. Joseph 13
Port Clinton 37, Norwalk St Paul 30
Reedsville Eastern 23, Pomeroy Meigs 19
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 26, Wellsville 15
Youngs. East 42, Cols. Whetstone 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
