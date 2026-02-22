Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrews Osborne Academy 69, Lodi Cloverleaf 50
Ansonia 51, Union City, Ind. 41
Beaver Eastern 70, Latham Western 39
Botkins 75, Lima Central Catholic 52
Bridgeport 45, Hannibal River 40
Campbell Memorial 51, Sebring McKinley 8
Can. South 52, Akr. Coventry 38
Chardon NDCL 58, Youngs. Chaney High School 46
Chillicothe Huntington 68, Ross County Christian 62
Cols. Africentric 65, Cols. Centennial 51
Cols. Bishop Watterson 83, Genoa Christian 42
Hilliard Darby 65, New Albany 60
Howard E. Knox 54, Johnstown Northridge 39
Leesburg Fairfield 62, Lucasville Valley 56
Lexington 70, Newark Licking Valley 61
Lou. Trinity, Ky. 57, Cin. Moeller 50
Mansfield Christian 52, Bucyrus 31
Milford Christian 60, Scioto Christian 25
N. Can. Hoover 59, Akr. Hoban 58
Painesville Harvey 68, Geneva 60
Shelby 59, Marion Pleasant 48
Sunbury Big Walnut 90, Cols. Beechcroft 52
Westerville N. 69, Lima Senior 66
Worthington Kilbourne 50, Marion Harding High School 47
