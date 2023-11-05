Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSFCA 8-Man=
Championship=
Tol. Christian 46, Holgate 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
11-year-old killed, five others injured in Cincinnati shooting
2
Sheltered Inc. responds to Clark County demand to pay back $500K
3
Champaign Gal, a B-25 plane based in Urbana, needs new engine to fly...
4
‘Six Flags Kings Island’? What the Cedar Fair-Six Flags merger could...
5
Springfield elementary schools receive ‘buddy benches’ from Kiwanis...