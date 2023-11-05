Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSFCA 8-Man=

Championship=

Tol. Christian 46, Holgate 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
11-year-old killed, five others injured in Cincinnati shooting
2
Sheltered Inc. responds to Clark County demand to pay back $500K
3
Champaign Gal, a B-25 plane based in Urbana, needs new engine to fly...
4
‘Six Flags Kings Island’? What the Cedar Fair-Six Flags merger could...
5
Springfield elementary schools receive ‘buddy benches’ from Kiwanis...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top