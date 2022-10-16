springfield-news-sun logo
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 48, Akron Garfield 0

Ashland Crestview 26, Norwalk St. Paul 7

Bellaire 8, Belmont Union Local 7

Cin. Riverview East 72, Millersport 6

Cle. St. Ignatius 24, Cin. St. Xavier 21

Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 31, Cin. La Salle 21

Garfield Hts. Trinity 48, Wickliffe 13

Hunting Valley University 39, Warrensville Hts. 8

Lakewood St. Edward 6, Cin. Moeller 0

Malvern 28, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 6

Maple Hts. 36, Shaker Hts. 21

Morenci, Mich. 60, Sandusky St. Mary 16

Steubenville 28, Youngs. Mooney 7

Tekonsha, Mich. 30, Holgate 28

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

