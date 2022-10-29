springfield-news-sun logo
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Crossroads Christian Academy, Ill. 41, Landmark Christian 7

Franklin Middletown Christian 46, Calumet Christian, Ind. 0

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division VI=

Region 23=

First Round=

Bellaire 54, Galion Northmor 27

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

