Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellaire 64, Cambridge 39

Cin. Gamble Montessori 56, Cin. Summit Country Day 14

Cle. Benedictine 49, Akr. Buchtel 31

Delphos St. John's 41, Ft. Recovery 34, OT

Hundred, W.Va. 43, Millersport 20

Youngs. Mooney 42, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Man stabbed Saturday morning in Springfield
2
Springfield’s fifth MustardFest a doggone good time for attendees
3
Most Clark, Champaign schools meet state standards in latest round of...
4
Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority awarded $2 million to...
5
Wittenberg revives Mock Trial Team after years-long hiatus
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top