Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bellaire 64, Cambridge 39
Cin. Gamble Montessori 56, Cin. Summit Country Day 14
Cle. Benedictine 49, Akr. Buchtel 31
Delphos St. John's 41, Ft. Recovery 34, OT
Hundred, W.Va. 43, Millersport 20
Youngs. Mooney 42, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Man stabbed Saturday morning in Springfield
2
Springfield’s fifth MustardFest a doggone good time for attendees
3
Most Clark, Champaign schools meet state standards in latest round of...
4
Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority awarded $2 million to...
5
Wittenberg revives Mock Trial Team after years-long hiatus