Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellaire 45, Cambridge 14

Bryan 30, Delta 0

Chardon NDCL 56, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 8

Warren Howland 42, Tol. Waite 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

