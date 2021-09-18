Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bellaire 45, Cambridge 14
Bryan 30, Delta 0
Chardon NDCL 56, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 8
Warren Howland 42, Tol. Waite 6
