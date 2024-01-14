Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 69, Massillon 66

Ashland Crestview 77, Collins Western Reserve 45

Bishop Watterson 54, Marysville 43

Day. Dunbar 68, Cols. Walnut Ridge 61

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 52, Gahanna Cols. Academy 46

Dover 51, Cuyahoga Falls 34

Fayetteville-Perry 51, Cin. Riverview East 48

Haviland Wayne Trace 56, Casstown Miami E. 43

Kirtland 52, Eastlake North 49

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 45, Grove City 43

Lima Perry 55, Tallmadge 46

Madonna, W.Va. 90, Jefferson County Christian 61

Manchester 47, Latham Western 41

Marion Harding 59, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 51

Mogadore 54, Smithville 47

New Lexington 50, Cols. KIPP 36

Newton Falls 44, Ravenna SE 35

Orange 60, Cle. John Marshall 49

Proctorville Fairland 52, Day. Northridge 49

S. Point 77, Mowrystown Whiteoak 38

Sardinia Eastern Brown 45, Blanchester 44

Sebring McKinley 39, Leetonia 38

Spencerville 52, Lima Bath 35

St Henry 70, Versailles 62

W. Union 54, Portsmouth Clay 48

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 53, RULH 50

Wintersville Indian Creek 55, Richmond Edison 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cuyahoga Hts. vs. Perry, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

