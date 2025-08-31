Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Cin. Aiken 38, Day. Belmont 0
Cle. E. Tech 44, Cle. Collinwood 0
Cols. Bishop Watterson 14, Middletown, Del. 13
Lima Cent. Cath. 28, Delphos St John's 7
Mt Carmel, Ill. 43, Cin. Moeller 42
Sandusky St. Mary 40, Sebring McKinley 0
Southington Chalker 62, Kennedy Catholic High School, Pa. 0
St. Edward (OH) 48, Delbarton, N.J. 28
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
