Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 12, Akr. Garfield 6
Akr. Firestone 13, Akr. East 12
Cin. N. College Hill 27, Cin. Summit 14
Cin. Withrow 21, Cin. Aiken 12
St. Edward (OH) 22, Clarkson, Ontario 12
Windham 48, Vanlue 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
