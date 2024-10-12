Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 12, Akr. Garfield 6

Akr. Firestone 13, Akr. East 12

Cin. N. College Hill 27, Cin. Summit 14

Cin. Withrow 21, Cin. Aiken 12

St. Edward (OH) 22, Clarkson, Ontario 12

Windham 48, Vanlue 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Mercy Health nationally recognized for support, empowerment of women...
2
Burroughs faces write-in challenger Durham in Champaign County sheriff...
3
City officials cite progress in road paving, acknowledge much work...
4
Ohio election: Two primary care providers run for Champaign County...
5
Best of Springfield: Here are the winners for 2024!