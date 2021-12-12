springfield-news-sun logo
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance Marlington 45, Salem 36

Ashland Mapleton 48, Monroeville 39

Austintown Fitch 47, Struthers 45

Beloit W. Branch 46, Poland Seminary 42

Berea-Midpark 40, Avon Lake 29

Bishop Ready 40, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 20

Bishop Watterson 55, Grove City 37

Bloom-Carroll 58, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 16

Can. Glenoak 59, N. Can. Hoover 42

Can. South 57, Alliance 50

Canal Fulton Northwest 52, Navarre Fairless 40

Canfield 55, Youngs. Mooney 34

Cardington-Lincoln 55, Danville 47

Chagrin Falls Kenston 63, Madison 32

Chardon NDCL 51, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 19

Chillicothe 46, Washington C.H. 31

Cin. Colerain 47, Middletown 28

Cin. Princeton 58, Fairfield 18

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 42, Ripley, W.Va. 41

Columbia Station Columbia 38, Rittman 16

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 36, Mentor Lake Cath. 33

Day. Oakwood 53, Middletown Madison Senior 42

Delphos Jefferson 41, New Bremen 25

Dresden Tri-Valley 49, Thornville Sheridan 36

E. Can. 45, Lore City Buckeye Trail 36

E. Liverpool 49, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 46

Eastlake North 52, Painesville Riverside 50

Elyria Cath. 90, Fairview 16

Findlay Liberty-Benton 45, Old Fort 18

Fredericktown 54, Marion Elgin 37

Ft. Loramie 52, Minster 30

Gahanna Cols. Academy 53, Delaware Buckeye Valley 33

Galion Northmor 43, Howard E. Knox 41

Grace Christian, W.Va. 47, New Boston Glenwood 42

Grafton Midview 50, Amherst Steele 33

Greenfield McClain 51, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 39

Hannibal River 48, Martins Ferry 33

Hilliard Davidson 55, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 50

Homestead, Ind. 71, Notre Dame Academy 36

Ironton Rock Hill 54, Athens 35

Jackson 60, Hillsboro 55

Kalida 52, Ft. Jennings 20

Kent Roosevelt 49, Barberton 34

Kettering Fairmont 61, Miamisburg 52

Kings Mills Kings 60, Lebanon 46

LaGrange Keystone 43, West Salem Northwestern 36

Lancaster Fairfield Union 32, Ashville Teays Valley 24

Linsly, W.Va. 43, Vincent Warren 39

Logan 54, Groveport-Madison 51

Magnolia Sandy Valley 38, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 32

Mansfield Christian 41, Sullivan Black River 27

Maria Stein Marion Local 59, Wapakoneta 56

Massillon Perry 63, Can. McKinley 57

Massillon Tuslaw 44, Rootstown 42

Mayfield 47, Willoughby S. 43

Medina Highland 51, Tallmadge 37

Milford 39, Loveland 37

Milford Center Fairbanks 65, N. Lewisburg Triad 9

Miller City 57, Holgate 30

Milton-Union 36, Tipp City Bethel 35

Mowrystown Whiteoak 52, RULH 29

Mt. Gilead 35, Centerburg 21

N. Baltimore 43, Bluffton 31

New Lexington 72, Byesville Meadowbrook 32

New Riegel 41, Lakeside Danbury 36

Notre Dame, Ky. 62, Ursuline Academy 48

Oak Harbor 43, Milan Edison 39

Pandora-Gilboa 60, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 36

Peninsula Woodridge 61, Akr. Ellet 56

Perry 61, Chardon 29

Philo 45, Warsaw River View 33

Reynoldsburg 55, Penn-Trafford, Pa. 30

Richfield Revere 49, Cuyahoga Falls 43

Richwood N. Union 50, Lewistown Indian Lake 48

Rockford Parkway 47, Antwerp 33

Rocky River 58, Bay Village Bay 47

Romulus, Mich. 58, Tol. Scott 10

Russia 55, Botkins 40

Sandusky Perkins 38, Norwalk 35, OT

Shadyside 57, Rayland Buckeye 33

Sidney 60, Vandalia Butler 36

Stow-Munroe Falls 56, Gates Mills Gilmour 53

Swanton 61, Stryker 50

Tiffin Columbian 36, Sandusky 35

Troy 54, Fairborn 14

Union City Mississinawa Valley 61, Waynesfield-Goshen 39

Van Wert 35, Coldwater 30

Vermilion 49, Clyde 38

Vienna Mathews 52, Heartland Christian 42

W. Carrollton 66, Tipp City Tippecanoe 52

W. Chester Lakota W. 77, Hamilton 27

Warren Harding 58, Youngs. Chaney High School 19

Warren Howland 69, Louisville 65

Xenia 53, Piqua 32

Yellow Springs 58, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 35

Zanesville W. Muskingum 46, Crooksville 35

Hoban GBK Classic=

Cols. Africentric 54, Shaker Hts. Laurel 43

Mansfield Madison 34, Cols. Northland 32

Massillon Jackson 72, Hudson WRA 32

The Alley Classic=

Peebles 45, Nelsonville-York 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Glouster Trimble vs. Ritchie County, W.Va., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

