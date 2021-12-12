Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance Marlington 45, Salem 36
Ashland Mapleton 48, Monroeville 39
Austintown Fitch 47, Struthers 45
Beloit W. Branch 46, Poland Seminary 42
Berea-Midpark 40, Avon Lake 29
Bishop Ready 40, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 20
Bishop Watterson 55, Grove City 37
Bloom-Carroll 58, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 16
Can. Glenoak 59, N. Can. Hoover 42
Can. South 57, Alliance 50
Canal Fulton Northwest 52, Navarre Fairless 40
Canfield 55, Youngs. Mooney 34
Cardington-Lincoln 55, Danville 47
Chagrin Falls Kenston 63, Madison 32
Chardon NDCL 51, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 19
Chillicothe 46, Washington C.H. 31
Cin. Colerain 47, Middletown 28
Cin. Princeton 58, Fairfield 18
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 42, Ripley, W.Va. 41
Columbia Station Columbia 38, Rittman 16
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 36, Mentor Lake Cath. 33
Day. Oakwood 53, Middletown Madison Senior 42
Delphos Jefferson 41, New Bremen 25
Dresden Tri-Valley 49, Thornville Sheridan 36
E. Can. 45, Lore City Buckeye Trail 36
E. Liverpool 49, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 46
Eastlake North 52, Painesville Riverside 50
Elyria Cath. 90, Fairview 16
Findlay Liberty-Benton 45, Old Fort 18
Fredericktown 54, Marion Elgin 37
Ft. Loramie 52, Minster 30
Gahanna Cols. Academy 53, Delaware Buckeye Valley 33
Galion Northmor 43, Howard E. Knox 41
Grace Christian, W.Va. 47, New Boston Glenwood 42
Grafton Midview 50, Amherst Steele 33
Greenfield McClain 51, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 39
Hannibal River 48, Martins Ferry 33
Hilliard Davidson 55, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 50
Homestead, Ind. 71, Notre Dame Academy 36
Ironton Rock Hill 54, Athens 35
Jackson 60, Hillsboro 55
Kalida 52, Ft. Jennings 20
Kent Roosevelt 49, Barberton 34
Kettering Fairmont 61, Miamisburg 52
Kings Mills Kings 60, Lebanon 46
LaGrange Keystone 43, West Salem Northwestern 36
Lancaster Fairfield Union 32, Ashville Teays Valley 24
Linsly, W.Va. 43, Vincent Warren 39
Logan 54, Groveport-Madison 51
Magnolia Sandy Valley 38, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 32
Mansfield Christian 41, Sullivan Black River 27
Maria Stein Marion Local 59, Wapakoneta 56
Massillon Perry 63, Can. McKinley 57
Massillon Tuslaw 44, Rootstown 42
Mayfield 47, Willoughby S. 43
Medina Highland 51, Tallmadge 37
Milford 39, Loveland 37
Milford Center Fairbanks 65, N. Lewisburg Triad 9
Miller City 57, Holgate 30
Milton-Union 36, Tipp City Bethel 35
Mowrystown Whiteoak 52, RULH 29
Mt. Gilead 35, Centerburg 21
N. Baltimore 43, Bluffton 31
New Lexington 72, Byesville Meadowbrook 32
New Riegel 41, Lakeside Danbury 36
Notre Dame, Ky. 62, Ursuline Academy 48
Oak Harbor 43, Milan Edison 39
Pandora-Gilboa 60, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 36
Peninsula Woodridge 61, Akr. Ellet 56
Perry 61, Chardon 29
Philo 45, Warsaw River View 33
Reynoldsburg 55, Penn-Trafford, Pa. 30
Richfield Revere 49, Cuyahoga Falls 43
Richwood N. Union 50, Lewistown Indian Lake 48
Rockford Parkway 47, Antwerp 33
Rocky River 58, Bay Village Bay 47
Romulus, Mich. 58, Tol. Scott 10
Russia 55, Botkins 40
Sandusky Perkins 38, Norwalk 35, OT
Shadyside 57, Rayland Buckeye 33
Sidney 60, Vandalia Butler 36
Stow-Munroe Falls 56, Gates Mills Gilmour 53
Swanton 61, Stryker 50
Tiffin Columbian 36, Sandusky 35
Troy 54, Fairborn 14
Union City Mississinawa Valley 61, Waynesfield-Goshen 39
Van Wert 35, Coldwater 30
Vermilion 49, Clyde 38
Vienna Mathews 52, Heartland Christian 42
W. Carrollton 66, Tipp City Tippecanoe 52
W. Chester Lakota W. 77, Hamilton 27
Warren Harding 58, Youngs. Chaney High School 19
Warren Howland 69, Louisville 65
Xenia 53, Piqua 32
Yellow Springs 58, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 35
Zanesville W. Muskingum 46, Crooksville 35
Hoban GBK Classic=
Cols. Africentric 54, Shaker Hts. Laurel 43
Mansfield Madison 34, Cols. Northland 32
Massillon Jackson 72, Hudson WRA 32
The Alley Classic=
Peebles 45, Nelsonville-York 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Glouster Trimble vs. Ritchie County, W.Va., ccd.
