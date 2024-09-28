Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 42, Akr. Ellet 0
Akr. Garfield 35, Akr. North 22
Athens 27, Vincent Warren 14
Beaver Eastern 41, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0
Bethel-Tate 42, Lees Creek E. Clinton 12
Blanchester 12, Batavia Clermont NE 7
Chillicothe Unioto 21, Piketon 12
Chillicothe Zane Trace 42, Chillicothe Huntington 6
Cin. Aiken 32, Cin. Woodward 6
Cin. Anderson 57, Milford (OH) 6
Cin. Indian Hill 41, Cin. Madeira 14
Cin. Withrow 19, Cin. Taft 14
Circleville Logan Elm 41, Baltimore Liberty Union 21
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 25, Amanda-Clearcreek 24
Cols. Linden-McKinley 20, Cols. Beechcroft 12
Crestline 14, Manchester 6
Dawson-Bryant High School 46, Gallipolis Gallia 8
East 8, Cols. Northland 0
Eaton 34, Middletown Madison 3
Germantown Valley View 20, Day. Oakwood 6
Harrison 49, Campbell County (KY), Ky. 14
Jackson 55, Greenfield McClain 0
Jamestown Greeneview 27, Spring. Greenon 0
London Madison-Plains 28, Cedarville 14
Loveland 34, Cin. Walnut Hills 6
Lyndhurst Brush 36, Cle. Cent. Cath. 6
Mentor 47, River Rouge, Mich. 21
Milford Center Fairbanks 61, N. Lewisburg Triad 13
New Madison Tri-Village 37, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 7
Trotwood-Madison 50, Day. Belmont 0
Washington C.H. 28, Chillicothe 26
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 44, Hillsboro 27
Wellston 49, Bidwell River Valley 14
Wintersville Indian Creek 40, Bellaire 26
Youngs. East 30, Cin. Dohn 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/