Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown 66, Mantua Crestwood 54

Avon Lake 82, Cle. Lincoln W. 15

Barnesville 65, Belmont Union Local 48

Canfield 55, Youngs. Mooney 34

Circleville Logan Elm 51, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 27

Cols. Linden-McKinley 61, Cols. DeSales 56

Cols. Northland 50, Whitehall-Yearling 40

Columbus Grove 48, Arlington 46

Defiance 56, Bryan 29

Dola Hardin Northern 57, N. Baltimore 44

Dublin Scioto 47, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 46

Garfield Hts. Trinity 61, Wickliffe 60

Geneva 65, Chesterland W. Geauga 61

Girard 51, Salem 43

Heath 58, Johnstown 31

Jefferson County Christian 70, Hundred, W.Va. 32

Johnstown Northridge 74, Utica 65

Lima Temple Christian 61, Cory-Rawson 50

Linsly, W.Va. 73, Beverly Ft. Frye 31

Mogadore 64, Hartville Lake Center Christian 61

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 51, Kenton 45

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 68, Bucyrus 22

Newton Falls 59, Windham 27

Norwalk St. Paul 39, New London 33

Painesville Harvey 40, Gates Mills Hawken 38

Parma 71, Columbia Station Columbia 68

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 63, Newark Licking Valley 40

Perry 72, Chagrin Falls 44

Poland Seminary 60, Leavittsburg LaBrae 44

STVM 49, Cin. Moeller 26

Sardinia Eastern Brown 65, Lynchburg-Clay 50

Sheffield Brookside 76, Lodi Cloverleaf 71

Sherwood Fairview 47, Gorham Fayette 25

Greynolds Classic=

Akr. East 74, Akr. Hoban 54

Cuyahoga Hts. 51, Doylestown Chippewa 32

Hoophall West HS Invitational=

Lakewood St. Edward 56, Lake Oswego, Ore. 38

Tiger Roundball Classic=

Cols. Grandview Hts. 75, Baltimore Liberty Union 57

Newark Cath. 63, Thornville Sheridan 61

Reynoldsburg 59, Bishop Watterson 55

Trotwood-Madison 87, Powell Olentangy Liberty 75

United Way Tournament=

Youngs. Boardman 45, Youngs. Chaney High School 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley vs. Lima Shawnee, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

