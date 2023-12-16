Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington 66, Dola Hardin Northern 26
Ashville Teays Valley 40, Cols. DeSales 30
Beavercreek 63, Clayton Northmont 27
Berlin Hiland 59, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41
Chardon NDCL 35, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 30
Crooksville 49, Coshocton 16
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 57, Mentor Lake Cath. 33
Day. Chaminade Julienne 40, New Madison Tri-Village 38
Dresden Tri-Valley 50, Zanesville Maysville 19
Elyria Cath. 64, N. Olmsted 36
Fairfield 68, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 64
Ft. Loramie 50, Minster 47
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 56, Uhrichsville Claymont 23
Green 58, N. Can. Hoover 42
Greenwich S. Cent. 55, Collins Western Reserve 34
Hamilton 47, Cin. Colerain 38
Hamilton Ross 55, Monroe 45
Jamestown Greeneview 48, W. Jefferson 34
Lakeside Danbury 56, Tol. Ottawa Hills 16
Legacy Christian 69, Bradford 32
Mansfield Christian 61, Crestline 27
Massillon Perry 57, Can. Cent. Cath. 28
McComb 58, Waynesfield-Goshen 52
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 49, Pandora-Gilboa 37
Middletown Madison Senior 57, Germantown Valley View 37
Miller City 52, Holgate 18
Montpelier 48, Paulding 41
New Concord John Glenn 56, Philo 25
Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Tol. Christian 42
St. Henry 61, Ansonia 26
Strasburg-Franklin 70, Malvern 28
Warren Howland 76, Chardon 42
Waterford 45, Worthington Christian 29
Waverly 62, Gallipolis Gallia 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/