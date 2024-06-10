Saturday's Scores

news
By by The Associated Press
8 minutes ago
OHSAA Baseball Championships

State Final

Division I

Mason 8, Twinsburg 1

Division II

Beloit W. Branch 3, Hamilton Badin 2

Division III

Heath 3, Millbury Lake 1

Division IV

Berlin Hiland 3, Fort Recovery 2

