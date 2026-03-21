Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division II=

Semifinal=

Massillon Washington 75, Lima Senior 63

Westerville N. 74, N. Royalton 49

Division V=

Final=

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 50, Gahanna Cols. Academy 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

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