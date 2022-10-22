Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Climax-Scotts, Mich. 65, Lakeside Danbury 12
Cols. Northland 12, Cols. Beechcroft 7
Hamilton Badin 42, Cin. McNicholas 7
Massillon 23, Can. McKinley 13
Warrensville Hts. 42, Cle. Cent. Cath. 26
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Work slated to continue for Springfield’s street pavement program
2
“Mirror, Mirror” exhibition reflects women’s many roles
3
Ex-wife of Pike County murder trial defendant’s brother testifies about...
4
Best of Springfield winners and placers
5
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain