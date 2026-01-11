Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Coventry 67, Streetsboro 22
Apple Creek Waynedale 43, Ashland 42
Ashtabula Edgewood 45, Geneva 40
Avon 54, Amherst Steele 33
Avon Lake 73, N. Ridgeville 43
Bedford, Mich. 47, Tol. Rogers 33
Castalia Margaretta 57, Port Clinton 21
Chardon 48, Eastlake North 38
Cin. Oak Hills 44, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 40
Coshocton 51, Bridgeport 36
Crooksville 50, Byesville Meadowbrook 35
Garfield Hts. Trinity 59, Independence 19
Gibsonburg 62, Sandusky St. Mary 19
Hillsboro 46, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 45
Kirtland 52, Wickliffe 17
London 67, Plain City Jonathan Alder 12
Maria Stein Marion Local 44, Anna 20
Marion Harding High School 53, Caledonia River Valley 32
Martins Ferry 77, Weir, W.Va. 19
Mayfield 64, Willoughby S. 51
New Philadelphia 52, Linsly, W.Va. 34
Ohio Deaf 48, Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind, Va. 19
Orange 31, Painesville Harvey 27
Ottawa-Glandorf 71, Ft. Loramie 45
Oxford Talawanda 52, Franklin 32
Painesville Riverside 42, Chagrin Falls Kenston 41
Pandora-Gilboa 51, Ft. Jennings 27
Pataskala Licking Hts. 40, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 28
Proctorville Fairland 50, Cabell Midland, W.Va. 26
Sheffield Brookside 47, Lorain Clearview 28
Shelby 65, Sparta Highland 40
St. Henry (OH) 49, Spencerville 31
Tallmadge 38, Copley 34
Tipp City Tippecanoe 62, Greenville 31
Vermilion 50, Milan Edison 45
W. Jefferson 45, Spring. Cath. Cent. 26
Westtown, Pa. 85, Western Reserve Academy 44
Zanesville W. Muskingum 61, Zanesville Maysville 28
