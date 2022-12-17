springfield-news-sun logo
X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Batavia 54, Batavia Clermont NE 48

Beachwood 85, Geneva 71

Brooklyn 50, Kirtland 45

Burton Berkshire 46, Independence 42

Chagrin Falls 68, Ashtabula Lakeside 41

Chesterland W. Geauga 52, Painesville Harvey 35

Cin. Woodward 97, Cle. E. Tech 75

Circleville 54, Baltimore Liberty Union 47

Cle. St. Ignatius 68, Cols. Africentric 60

Crestwood, Pa. 69, Conneaut 47

Cuyahoga Hts. 72, Wickliffe 43

Day. Chaminade Julienne 59, Garfield Hts. 51

Defiance 61, Findlay 47

Ironton 64, Ironton St. Joseph 39

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 59, Cle. Hts. 50

Mantua Crestwood 69, Conneaut 47

Mason 72, Cols. Linden-McKinley 47

N. Can. Hoover 78, Ashland 49

New Concord John Glenn 95, Marietta 73

Richmond Hts. 88, Perry 45

Hall of Fame City Hardwood Classic=

Can. Glenoak 60, Akr. Hoban 59

Springfield Holiday Showcase=

E. Can. 50, Mogadore Field 48

The Alley Classic=

Stewart Federal Hocking 76, Bainbridge Paint Valley 74

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Corning Miller vs. Zanesville Rosecrans, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
National show filmed in Springfield ‘a wonderful opportunity’ for...
2
Springfield police captain appointed city’s first woman chief
3
Springfield police get $162,000 body camera grant
4
Infant with measles confirmed as first case in Clark County in 20 years
5
Snow on roads may not get cleared quickly due to staffing shortages...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top