Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 30 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Manchester 48, Orrville 37

Albany Alexander 61, Cin. McNicholas 56

Alliance Marlington 64, Alliance 52

Amanda-Clearcreek 71, Circleville 70

Anna 49, Sidney Fairlawn 37

Arcadia 42, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 20

Avon 64, Brunswick 56

Barberton 43, Kent Roosevelt 41

Bellevue 56, Vermilion 41

Belmont Union Local 65, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 13

Berea-Midpark 57, Elyria 40

Beverly Ft. Frye 44, Waterford 32

Bishop Fenwick 67, Cin. Withrow 40

Bloom-Carroll 56, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 16

Bloomdale Elmwood 69, Fostoria 48

Bluffton 48, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 38

Botkins 48, Houston 28

Brookfield 55, Newton Falls 35

Brooklyn 59, Mantua Crestwood 42

Brookville 30, Franklin 26

Cambridge 53, Lisbon Beaver 40

Can. South 37, Minerva 31

Canal Fulton Northwest 45, Navarre Fairless 37

Canfield 56, Austintown Fitch 30

Cardington-Lincoln 40, Fredericktown 37

Castalia Margaretta 51, Huron 40

Chardon NDCL 41, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 37

Chesterland W. Geauga 59, Chagrin Falls 45

Cin. Colerain 63, Middletown 35

Cin. Purcell Marian 66, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 52

Cin. West Clermont 39, Milford 33

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 69, Cols. Beechcroft 37

Cols. Bexley 42, Cols. School for Girls 33

Copley 49, Aurora 40

Cory-Rawson 67, Waynesfield-Goshen 53

Covington 54, Versailles 42

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 65, Massillon Tuslaw 38

Danville 45, Mt. Gilead 42

Defiance 65, Sherwood Fairview 24

Defiance Tinora 46, Holgate 37

Delphos Jefferson 48, Ottoville 22

Dresden Tri-Valley 78, Crooksville 36

Eaton 43, Carlisle 29

Elmore Woodmore 43, Genoa Area 29

Elyria Cath. 53, Elyria 36

Elyria Cath. 64, Bay Village Bay 41

Fairport Harbor Harding 67, Southington Chalker 30

Frankfort Adena 63, Chillicothe Zane Trace 38

Ft. Loramie 45, Lima Bath 32

Gates Mills Hawken 58, Orange 34

Germantown Valley View 41, Middletown Madison Senior 30

Girard 62, Youngs. Ursuline 57, OT

Granville 51, Zanesville 19

Greenup Co., Ky. 45, Ironton 24

Jackson 63, Batavia 43

Johnstown 42, Hebron Lakewood 29

Kalida 33, Miller City 31

Kansas Lakota 43, Lakeside Danbury 42

Kenton 52, Arlington 30

Kinsman Badger 58, Niles McKinley 17

Kirtland 40, Independence 37

Liberty Center 47, Tol. Ottawa Hills 22

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 56, Cin. Sycamore 40

Lima Cent. Cath. 63, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 45

Lodi Cloverleaf 53, Akr. Coventry 15

Logan 54, Nelsonville-York 43

Louisville 49, Dalton 41

Lucasville Valley 49, Chesapeake 46

Macedonia Nordonia 53, N. Royalton 27

Magnolia Sandy Valley 46, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 35

Mansfield Sr. 42, Lexington 30

Mason 59, Cin. Oak Hills 18

Massillon Jackson 54, Stow-Munroe Falls 48

Mayfield 55, Willoughby S. 49

McConnelsville Morgan 47, Warsaw River View 41

Mechanicsburg 73, N. Lewisburg Triad 7

Medina Buckeye 40, Parma 29

Miamisburg 41, Kettering Fairmont 39

Milan Edison 43, Oak Harbor 40

Minford 54, Oak Hill 40

Mt. Notre Dame 47, Cooper, Ky. 31

Mt. Orab Western Brown 50, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 38

Mt. Vernon 49, Mansfield Madison 44

N. Can. Hoover 48, Can. Glenoak 39

New Carlisle Tecumseh 65, Spring. Kenton Ridge 25

New Concord John Glenn 52, New Lexington 42

New Lebanon Dixie 58, Day. Christian 32

New Madison Tri-Village 52, Minster 31

New Philadelphia 50, Dover 35

New Riegel 66, Vanlue 7

Notre Dame Academy 63, Lima Sr. 30

Notre Dame, Ky. 47, Rocky River Magnificat 31

Oberlin Firelands 65, Oberlin 12

Old Fort 58, Sandusky St. Mary 14

Orwell Grand Valley 49, Rocky River Lutheran W. 31

Painesville Riverside 46, Eastlake North 32

Pandora-Gilboa 63, Continental 39

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 51, Parma Hts. Holy Name 32

Perry 68, Ashtabula Edgewood 26

Pickerington Cent. 65, Cin. Princeton 60

Piketon 51, Williamsport Westfall 43

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 50, Ft. Recovery 23

Port Clinton 53, Willard 43

Portsmouth W. 56, Beaver Eastern 38

Ravenna 46, Youngs. Chaney High School 6

Richfield Revere 45, Cuyahoga Falls 27

Riverside Stebbins 49, Fairborn 29

Rockford Parkway 62, Lima Perry 27

S. Charleston SE 52, London Madison Plains 25

S. Point 40, Gallipolis Gallia 33

S. Webster 58, Glouster Trimble 56

STVM 55, Youngs. Mooney 18

Salem 44, Beloit W. Branch 39

Sandusky 38, Clyde 37

Sandusky Perkins 47, Tiffin Columbian 33

Shaker Hts. 51, Garfield Hts. 21

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 69, Avon Lake 50

Sheffield Brookside 35, Lorain Clearview 23

Sidney 79, Xenia 19

Smithville 47, Creston Norwayne 35

Spencerville 47, Coldwater 42

Spring. Cath. Cent. 49, Cedarville 30

St. Marys Memorial 53, Bryan 46

Strasburg-Franklin 58, Malvern 32

Streetsboro 50, Peninsula Woodridge 31

Thornville Sheridan 72, Byesville Meadowbrook 26

Tipp City Bethel 53, Milton-Union 25

Tol. Cent. Cath. 49, Ottawa-Glandorf 33

Tol. Christian 54, Medina 49

Trenton Edgewood 37, Hamilton Ross 33

Ursuline Academy 50, Dixie Heights, Ky. 45

Vandalia Butler 60, Troy 51

Villa Maria, Pa. 48, Cle. St. Joseph 34

Vincent Warren 55, Athens 27

W. Carrollton 61, Piqua 31

W. Liberty-Salem 40, Spring. NE 24

Wadsworth 54, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 25

Warren Howland 68, Youngs. Boardman 38

Warrensville Hts. 80, Bedford 21

Waverly 77, Hillsboro 58

Waynesville 44, Monroe 29

Wheelersburg 61, Hamilton Badin 53

Wilmington 40, Lees Creek E. Clinton 38

Youngs. Liberty 72, Bristol 37

Zanesville Maysville 51, Coshocton 31

Zanesville W. Muskingum 32, Philo 17

Battle at the Hawks Nest=

Bishop Brossart, Ky. 52, Tol. St. Ursula 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Tipp City Tippecanoe vs. Greenville, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

