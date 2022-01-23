Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Manchester 48, Orrville 37
Albany Alexander 61, Cin. McNicholas 56
Alliance Marlington 64, Alliance 52
Amanda-Clearcreek 71, Circleville 70
Anna 49, Sidney Fairlawn 37
Arcadia 42, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 20
Avon 64, Brunswick 56
Barberton 43, Kent Roosevelt 41
Bellevue 56, Vermilion 41
Belmont Union Local 65, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 13
Berea-Midpark 57, Elyria 40
Beverly Ft. Frye 44, Waterford 32
Bishop Fenwick 67, Cin. Withrow 40
Bloom-Carroll 56, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 16
Bloomdale Elmwood 69, Fostoria 48
Bluffton 48, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 38
Botkins 48, Houston 28
Brookfield 55, Newton Falls 35
Brooklyn 59, Mantua Crestwood 42
Brookville 30, Franklin 26
Cambridge 53, Lisbon Beaver 40
Can. South 37, Minerva 31
Canal Fulton Northwest 45, Navarre Fairless 37
Canfield 56, Austintown Fitch 30
Cardington-Lincoln 40, Fredericktown 37
Castalia Margaretta 51, Huron 40
Chardon NDCL 41, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 37
Chesterland W. Geauga 59, Chagrin Falls 45
Cin. Colerain 63, Middletown 35
Cin. Purcell Marian 66, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 52
Cin. West Clermont 39, Milford 33
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 69, Cols. Beechcroft 37
Cols. Bexley 42, Cols. School for Girls 33
Copley 49, Aurora 40
Cory-Rawson 67, Waynesfield-Goshen 53
Covington 54, Versailles 42
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 65, Massillon Tuslaw 38
Danville 45, Mt. Gilead 42
Defiance 65, Sherwood Fairview 24
Defiance Tinora 46, Holgate 37
Delphos Jefferson 48, Ottoville 22
Dresden Tri-Valley 78, Crooksville 36
Eaton 43, Carlisle 29
Elmore Woodmore 43, Genoa Area 29
Elyria Cath. 53, Elyria 36
Elyria Cath. 64, Bay Village Bay 41
Fairport Harbor Harding 67, Southington Chalker 30
Frankfort Adena 63, Chillicothe Zane Trace 38
Ft. Loramie 45, Lima Bath 32
Gates Mills Hawken 58, Orange 34
Germantown Valley View 41, Middletown Madison Senior 30
Girard 62, Youngs. Ursuline 57, OT
Granville 51, Zanesville 19
Greenup Co., Ky. 45, Ironton 24
Jackson 63, Batavia 43
Johnstown 42, Hebron Lakewood 29
Kalida 33, Miller City 31
Kansas Lakota 43, Lakeside Danbury 42
Kenton 52, Arlington 30
Kinsman Badger 58, Niles McKinley 17
Kirtland 40, Independence 37
Liberty Center 47, Tol. Ottawa Hills 22
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 56, Cin. Sycamore 40
Lima Cent. Cath. 63, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 45
Lodi Cloverleaf 53, Akr. Coventry 15
Logan 54, Nelsonville-York 43
Louisville 49, Dalton 41
Lucasville Valley 49, Chesapeake 46
Macedonia Nordonia 53, N. Royalton 27
Magnolia Sandy Valley 46, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 35
Mansfield Sr. 42, Lexington 30
Mason 59, Cin. Oak Hills 18
Massillon Jackson 54, Stow-Munroe Falls 48
Mayfield 55, Willoughby S. 49
McConnelsville Morgan 47, Warsaw River View 41
Mechanicsburg 73, N. Lewisburg Triad 7
Medina Buckeye 40, Parma 29
Miamisburg 41, Kettering Fairmont 39
Milan Edison 43, Oak Harbor 40
Minford 54, Oak Hill 40
Mt. Notre Dame 47, Cooper, Ky. 31
Mt. Orab Western Brown 50, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 38
Mt. Vernon 49, Mansfield Madison 44
N. Can. Hoover 48, Can. Glenoak 39
New Carlisle Tecumseh 65, Spring. Kenton Ridge 25
New Concord John Glenn 52, New Lexington 42
New Lebanon Dixie 58, Day. Christian 32
New Madison Tri-Village 52, Minster 31
New Philadelphia 50, Dover 35
New Riegel 66, Vanlue 7
Notre Dame Academy 63, Lima Sr. 30
Notre Dame, Ky. 47, Rocky River Magnificat 31
Oberlin Firelands 65, Oberlin 12
Old Fort 58, Sandusky St. Mary 14
Orwell Grand Valley 49, Rocky River Lutheran W. 31
Painesville Riverside 46, Eastlake North 32
Pandora-Gilboa 63, Continental 39
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 51, Parma Hts. Holy Name 32
Perry 68, Ashtabula Edgewood 26
Pickerington Cent. 65, Cin. Princeton 60
Piketon 51, Williamsport Westfall 43
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 50, Ft. Recovery 23
Port Clinton 53, Willard 43
Portsmouth W. 56, Beaver Eastern 38
Ravenna 46, Youngs. Chaney High School 6
Richfield Revere 45, Cuyahoga Falls 27
Riverside Stebbins 49, Fairborn 29
Rockford Parkway 62, Lima Perry 27
S. Charleston SE 52, London Madison Plains 25
S. Point 40, Gallipolis Gallia 33
S. Webster 58, Glouster Trimble 56
STVM 55, Youngs. Mooney 18
Salem 44, Beloit W. Branch 39
Sandusky 38, Clyde 37
Sandusky Perkins 47, Tiffin Columbian 33
Shaker Hts. 51, Garfield Hts. 21
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 69, Avon Lake 50
Sheffield Brookside 35, Lorain Clearview 23
Sidney 79, Xenia 19
Smithville 47, Creston Norwayne 35
Spencerville 47, Coldwater 42
Spring. Cath. Cent. 49, Cedarville 30
St. Marys Memorial 53, Bryan 46
Strasburg-Franklin 58, Malvern 32
Streetsboro 50, Peninsula Woodridge 31
Thornville Sheridan 72, Byesville Meadowbrook 26
Tipp City Bethel 53, Milton-Union 25
Tol. Cent. Cath. 49, Ottawa-Glandorf 33
Tol. Christian 54, Medina 49
Trenton Edgewood 37, Hamilton Ross 33
Ursuline Academy 50, Dixie Heights, Ky. 45
Vandalia Butler 60, Troy 51
Villa Maria, Pa. 48, Cle. St. Joseph 34
Vincent Warren 55, Athens 27
W. Carrollton 61, Piqua 31
W. Liberty-Salem 40, Spring. NE 24
Wadsworth 54, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 25
Warren Howland 68, Youngs. Boardman 38
Warrensville Hts. 80, Bedford 21
Waverly 77, Hillsboro 58
Waynesville 44, Monroe 29
Wheelersburg 61, Hamilton Badin 53
Wilmington 40, Lees Creek E. Clinton 38
Youngs. Liberty 72, Bristol 37
Zanesville Maysville 51, Coshocton 31
Zanesville W. Muskingum 32, Philo 17
Battle at the Hawks Nest=
Bishop Brossart, Ky. 52, Tol. St. Ursula 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Tipp City Tippecanoe vs. Greenville, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/