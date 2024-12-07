Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 58, Can. South 38

Andrews Osborne Academy 59, Bard Cleveland 21

Erie McDowell, Pa. 68, Cle. Benedictine 36

Gates Mills Hawken 68, Cle. Hay 50

Mt. Vernon 68, Mansfield Madison 47

Ohio Valley Christian 58, Beth Haven Christian, W.Va. 41

Orange 67, Cle. Adams 53

Pomeroy Meigs 69, Gallipolis Gallia 40

Southington Chalker 69, Sebring McKinley 39

St. Paris Graham 51, Mechanicsburg 34

Warren Champion 61, Warren Lordstown 51

Wellsville 57, E. Palestine 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

