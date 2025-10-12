Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 12, Akr. Garfield 6

Akr. East 43, Akr. Firestone 7

Cin. N. College Hill 27, Cin. Clark Montessori 18

Cle. Hts. 38, Euclid 23

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 34, Cle. Cent. Cath. 12

Day. Christian 47, Cin. Gamble Montessori 6

Lakeside Danbury 52, Stryker 14

Oak Glen, W.Va. 56, Bridgeport 3

Warren JFK 38, Can. Cent. Cath. 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Indpls Irvington, Ind. vs. Foxfire, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
City to open warming shelter this winter at higher temperatures than...
2
Downtown Urbana to come alive during Let the Ghoul Times Roll...
3
Clark County Public Library hosting mobile CPR training machine
4
‘The Vampire Circus’ to swing into Performing Arts Center
5
‘These decisions are not taken lightly’: County leaders, public discuss...