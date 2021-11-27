springfield-news-sun logo
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna 57, Versailles 26

Attica Seneca E. 67, Greenwich S. Cent. 26

Berea-Midpark 52, Can. McKinley 47

Bishop Hartley 63, Newark 57

Camden Preble Shawnee 73, Day. Ponitz Tech. 51

Cin. Sycamore 45, Sardinia Eastern Brown 43

Cle. Hay 58, Orange 25

Cols. KIPP 47, Cols. Briggs 20

Columbus Grove 41, Lima Bath 30

Gahanna Cols. Academy 55, Whitehall-Yearling 31

Green 59, Aurora 39

Houston 47, Bradford 42

Lebanon 56, Morrow Little Miami 38

Leesburg Fairfield 57, Proctorville Fairland 41

Louisville 77, Chardon 52

Mayfield 55, Cle. Hts. 39

Medina Highland 50, Macedonia Nordonia 31

Mentor 53, Eastlake North 41

Middletown Madison Senior 47, Franklin 30

Milan Edison 57, Sandusky St. Mary 39

Richfield Revere 45, Gates Mills Hawken 20

Richwood N. Union 47, Morral Ridgedale 25

STVM 54, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 35

Southeastern 49, W. Union 32

Spencerville 62, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 15

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 67, Richmond Edison 42

Uniontown Lake 53, Akr. Buchtel 17

Westfield, Ind. 60, Centerville 51

Youngs. Chaney High School 49, Campbell Memorial 47

Cavs Elite Series=

Wickliffe 51, Sheffield Brookside 49

Journey to the Tourney=

Cin. Purcell Marian 64, Cols. Africentric 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

