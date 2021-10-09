springfield-news-sun logo
Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 42, Akr. North 0

Arcadia 50, Vanlue 6

Cin. Withrow 49, Cin. Woodward 0

Clyde 33, Sandusky 14

Fairport Harbor Harding 12, Windham 0

Fostoria 8, Elmore Woodmore 7

Martinsburg, W.Va. 45, Painesville Riverside 33

Rocky River Lutheran W. 28, Cuyahoga Hts. 17

Vienna Mathews 36, Ashtabula St. John 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

