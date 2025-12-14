Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance 44, Hot Springs, S.D. 21
Aquinas 50, Bergan Catholic 32
Arapahoe 54, Wauneta-Palisade 35
Arlington 40, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 26
Axtell 53, Giltner/Harvard 37
Battle Creek 64, Clarkson-Leigh 14
Beatrice 48, Aurora 30
Blair 62, Omaha Gross 33
Bloomfield 74, Niobrara-Verdigre 63
Brady 60, Twin Loup 24
Bridgeport 55, Morrill 20
Central Valley 56, Arcadia-Loup City 37
Centura 49, Fillmore Central 41
Chadron 51, Gering 50
Columbus Scotus 41, Archangels 14
Crawford 50, Garden County 18
Douglas County West 48, Omaha Concordia 27
Elgin Public/Pope John 56, Wausa 43
Elkhorn 65, Omaha Roncalli 20
Elm Creek 49, Ansley-Litchfield 34
Elmwood-Murdock 45, David City 32
Freeman 55, Falls City 13
Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. 56, Nebraska Lutheran 43
Guardian Angels 53, Crofton 47
Hastings St Cecilia 61, Blue Hill 18
Hay Springs 49, Banner County 3
Hershey 53, North Platte St. Patrick's 20
High Plains Community 36, Mead 28
Hitchcock County 42, Medicine Valley 34
Holdrege 70, Cozad 27
Kearney 52, Lincoln Southwest 38
Lincoln Christian 62, Lincoln Standing Bear 38
Lincoln East 44, Omaha Skutt 39
Lincoln High 46, Fremont 18
Lincoln North Star 60, Millard North 46
Lincoln Northeast 72, Norfolk 43
Lincoln Pius X 53, Bellevue West 45
Madison 42, Newman Grove/St. Edward Co-op 34
McCook 55, Wray, Colo. 38
Milford 60, Lincoln Lutheran 26
Nebraska Christian 53, Grand Island Lutheran 30
Oakland-Craig 59, Howells-Dodge 37
Omaha Benson 65, Omaha Burke 28
Omaha Duchesne 50, Grand Island Central Catholic 16
Omaha Marian 71, Bellevue East 26
Ord 56, Ravenna 23
Overton 51, Southern Valley 36
Paxton 62, Potter-Dix 11
Pierce 42, Ponca 37
Plainview 64, Lutheran Northeast 36
Plattsmouth 69, Auburn 34
Pleasanton 44, South Loup 19
Raymond Central 51, Syracuse 12
Red Cloud 51, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 28
Sandy Creek 52, Tri County 41
Seward 57, Grand Island Northwest 45
Shelton 50, Wilcox-Hildreth 13
Sidney 50, Yuma, Colo. 26
South Platte 38, Sutherland 30
Southern 52, Deshler 35
Stuart 60, Cody-Kilgore 23
Torrington, Wyo. 44, Kimball 22
Twin River 49, Heartland/Hampton 43
Valentine 71, Summerland 45
Wayne 44, Columbus Lakeview 33
West Holt 67, Burwell 29
Wilber-Clatonia 53, Superior 23
Wisner-Pilger 64, Wakefield 21
York 54, Lexington 36
Yutan 57, West Point-Beemer 19
Burns Insurance Winter Classic=
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 72, Mitchell 34
REMAX Early Bird Tournament=
Scottsbluff 61, Buffalo, Wyo. 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/