Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Greenwich S. Cent. 57, Lucas 45

Millersburg W. Holmes 37, Dover 31

TPLS Christian, Va. 70, Hudson WRA 65

Wintersville Indian Creek 51, Philo 20

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 2=

Findlay 55, Lima Sr. 28

Fremont Ross 57, Oregon Clay 25

Perrysburg 29, Notre Dame Academy 28

Sylvania Southview 38, Tol. St. Ursula 26

Region 3=

Ashville Teays Valley 53, Chillicothe 43

Dublin Coffman 59, Lancaster 28

Gahanna Lincoln 58, Marion Harding 41

Grove City 51, Sunbury Big Walnut 44

Newark 47, Hilliard Darby 33

Powell Olentangy Liberty 58, Cols. Centennial 13

Reynoldsburg 77, West 4

Westerville S. 60, Thomas Worthington 14

Region 4=

Kettering Fairmont 52, Bellbrook 40

Springboro 41, Beavercreek 28

Division II=

Region 5=

Alliance Marlington 61, Girard 13

Beloit W. Branch 50, Ashtabula Edgewood 44

Canal Fulton Northwest 66, Orange 22

Canfield 71, Niles McKinley 16

Chesterland W. Geauga 51, Youngs. East 34

Copley 69, Parma Hts. Holy Name 30

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 52, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 10

Elyria Cath. 62, Sheffield Brookside 19

Gates Mills Gilmour 63, Akr. Springfield 32

Mogadore Field 47, Parma Padua 37

Perry 49, Aurora 45

Salem 62, Burton Berkshire 27

Streetsboro 41, Chagrin Falls 29

Tallmadge 44, Gates Mills Hawken 32

Warren Howland 63, Alliance 28

Region 6=

Bellevue 63, Ontario 37

Bryan 41, Elida 37

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 43, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 42

Lima Bath 34, Lima Shawnee 23

Norton 54, Campus Intl 12

Oberlin Firelands 47, Fairview 27

STVM 86, Cle. E. Tech 8

Shelby 57, Port Clinton 46

St. Marys Memorial 56, Fostoria 38

Tol. Cent. Cath. 63, Napoleon 22

Tol. Rogers 71, Tontogany Otsego 22

Region 7=

Carrollton 43, New Philadelphia 33

New Concord John Glenn 74, Zanesville 40

Region 8=

Bloom-Carroll 47, London 34

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51, Cols. Eastmoor 36

Division III=

Region 9=

Apple Creek Waynedale 61, Ashland Mapleton 27

Columbia Station Columbia 39, Creston Norwayne 38

Cortland Lakeview 37, Youngs. Mooney 28

Doylestown Chippewa 78, Garfield Hts. Trinity 40

Garrettsville Garfield 52, Warren Champion 19

Hanoverton United 74, Ravenna SE 41

LaGrange Keystone 54, Brooklyn 49

Loudonville 45, Can. South 39

Massillon Tuslaw 34, Cuyahoga Hts. 33

Mentor Lake Cath. 56, Rootstown 49

Shaker Hts. Laurel 88, Columbiana 19

Smithville 38, Navarre Fairless 26

Warrensville Hts. 53, Orrville 25

Youngs. Liberty 64, Poland Seminary 43

Region 10=

Bellville Clear Fork 44, Huron 22

Delphos Jefferson 31, Coldwater 30

Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Spencerville 22

Sherwood Fairview 65, Defiance Tinora 44

Upper Sandusky 47, Willard 29

Worthington Christian 61, Gahanna Cols. Academy 17

Region 11=

Belmont Union Local 63, Barnesville 30

Beverly Ft. Frye 38, Uhrichsville Claymont 32

Chesapeake 59, S. Webster 43

Frankfort Adena 57, Bidwell River Valley 31

Ironton Rock Hill 55, Stewart Federal Hocking 23

Leesburg Fairfield 48, Chillicothe Huntington 33

Lynchburg-Clay 67, Piketon 35

Minford 46, Peebles 42

Nelsonville-York 37, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 31

Portsmouth 55, Pomeroy Meigs 53

Portsmouth W. 62, Williamsport Westfall 29

Seaman N. Adams 50, Ironton 30

Southeastern 53, Sardinia Eastern Brown 52

Wheelersburg 50, S. Point 37

Zanesville W. Muskingum 33, Byesville Meadowbrook 27, OT

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 51, Martins Ferry 44

Region 12=

Lees Creek E. Clinton 54, Norwood 49

Division IV=

Region 13=

Atwater Waterloo 57, E. Can. 24

Berlin Center Western Reserve 59, Lisbon David Anderson 27

Cornerstone Christian 61, Heartland Christian 24

Kinsman Badger 65, Sebring McKinley 10

Lakeside Danbury 59, Monroeville 29

Lowellville 45, Southington Chalker 25

Mineral Ridge 49, E. Palestine 25

Mogadore 63, Kidron Cent. Christian 22

New Middletown Spring. 58, Andrews Osborne Academy 26

Richmond Hts. 64, Louisville Aquinas 23

Vienna Mathews 35, Newton Falls 29

Warren JFK 49, Salineville Southern 33

Region 14=

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 48, Arcadia 33

Convoy Crestview 55, Pioneer N. Central 28

Gibsonburg 46, Tol. Maumee Valley 31

McComb 40, Old Fort 22

Stryker 46, Van Wert Lincolnview 34

Tol. Christian 59, Holgate 14

Region 15=

Berlin Hiland 49, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 15

Hannibal River 29, Sugarcreek Garaway 25

Strasburg-Franklin 49, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 39

Sugar Grove Berne Union 47, Fairfield Christian 6

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 40, New Matamoras Frontier 27

Region 16=

Covington 71, Miami Valley 6

Fayetteville-Perry 49, Miami Valley Christian Academy 23

Franklin Middletown Christian 53, Lockland 22

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 47, New Paris National Trail 35

Maria Stein Marion Local 44, New Knoxville 14

Minster 77, Waynesfield-Goshen 18

New Madison Tri-Village 72, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 11

S. Charleston SE 47, Cedarville 40

St. Henry 55, Lima Perry 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

