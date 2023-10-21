Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 31, Akr. Firestone 0

Akron Garfield 31, Akr. North 14

Bellaire 41, Martins Ferry 14

Cols. Briggs 32, West 0

Massillon 35, Can. McKinley 0

Strasburg-Franklin 27, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ashtabula St. John vs. Cle. Lincoln W., ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

