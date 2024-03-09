Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Final=

Division I=

Olmsted Falls 61, Massillon Jackson 34

Division IV=

Convoy Crestview 53, Columbus Grove 29

Ft. Loramie 44, Maria Stein Marion Local 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Springfield’s fire stations: New site picked on west side, work to...
2
Hayward Middle School girls showcase painting talents on International...
3
Students from Cedarville, Springfield in top 3 at Regional Spelling Bee
4
Memorial event for former longtime Springfield city manager to be held...
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top