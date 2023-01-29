Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellaire 56, Wintersville Indian Creek 49
Centerville 40, Cin. Moeller 35
Chardon 67, Kirtland 52
Cin. Elder 64, Kettering Fairmont 50
Delta 34, Pioneer N. Central 29
Granville Christian 49, Genoa Christian 34
Lewistown Indian Lake 68, Creston Norwayne 67
St. Clairsville 88, Richmond Edison 38
Sycamore Mohawk 56, Lucasville Valley 52
Woodford Co., Ky. 70, Cin. Indian Hill 50
Battle at the Berkey=
Cin. Gamble Montessori 62, Wooster Triway 54
