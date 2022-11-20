Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 49, Orwell Grand Valley 37
Arcanum 41, Ft. Recovery 40, OT
Brunswick 36, Avon 26
Camden Preble Shawnee 56, Brookville 33
Can. McKinley 73, Norton 45
Casstown Miami E. 54, Mechanicsburg 42
Chillicothe Unioto 68, Washington C.H. 15
Cin. Christian 40, Cin. Shroder 38
Cin. McNicholas 46, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 44
Cle. St. Joseph 50, Lyndhurst Brush 30
Clyde 40, Fremont St. Joseph 33
Defiance Ayersville 62, Gorham Fayette 21
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 57, Pataskala Licking Hts. 24
Eastlake North 52, Painesville Harvey 15
Elyria Cath. 70, Richfield Revere 27
Fostoria 43, Bowling Green 36
Galloway Westland 41, Liberty Christian Academy 38, OT
Garrettsville Garfield 64, Bristol 36
Gates Mills Gilmour 57, Gates Mills Hawken 44
Hilliard Darby 38, Hilliard Davidson 32
Kenton 52, Lima Cent. Cath. 46
Legacy Christian 51, S. Charleston SE 46, OT
Mayfield 50, Chagrin Falls 40
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 45, Vanlue 43
Mentor 60, Perry 53
Miami Valley Christian Academy 34, Lockland 13
Millersburg W. Holmes 51, Dover 15
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 31, Collins Western Reserve 26
Napoleon 43, Defiance 26
Rockford Parkway 42, Sidney Lehman 24
Spring. NW 62, Greenwich S. Cent. 45
St. Henry 41, Spencerville 39
Upper Sandusky 53, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 17
W. Liberty-Salem 47, Bellefontaine 25
Wickliffe 45, Rocky River Lutheran W. 35
Youngs. Mooney 45, Columbiana 26
Zanesville Rosecrans 31, Zanesville Maysville 10
Cincinnati Christian School Tip-Off=
Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 57, Day. Dunbar 53
Great Lakes Classic=
Amherst Steele 64, E. Cle. Shaw 4
Cle. Hts. 50, Chardon NDCL 43
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 54, N. Ridgeville 31
Kewpee Tip-Off Classic=
Championship=
Lima Bath 57, Bryan 43
McDonalds Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Bluffton 55, Harrod Allen E. 52
Consolation=
Cory-Rawson 56, Arlington 37
New Lexington Showcase=
Bishop Hartley 51, Cle. VASJ 42
Cols. DeSales 50, Goshen 49
New Lexington 65, Can. Glenoak 35
Wheelersburg 44, Worthington Christian 41
Rittman Tip-Off Classic=
Creston Norwayne 63, Cols. Wellington 31
Orrville 53, Akr. Coventry 29
Sugarcreek Garaway 41, Ashland 38
Wooster Triway 63, Barberton 29
Thrill in the Ville’=
Cols. Africentric 45, Dublin Coffman 41
Cols. Northland 46, Cols. KIPP 31
Huber Hts. Wayne 53, Akr. Hoban 51
Reynoldsburg 50, Tol. Start 47
Rocky River Magnificat 62, Newark 39
Tip-Off Classic=
Georgetown 54, Portsmouth Clay 16
New Boston Glenwood 60, W. Union 38
Portsmouth 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 24
Portsmouth W. 44, Frankfort Adena 32
West Branch Tip Off Classic=
Alliance Marlington 56, Painesville Riverside 51
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 61, Struthers 45
Navarre Fairless 39, Alliance 37
Uniontown Lake 58, Hanoverton United 24
WHHS Lady Eagles Kickoff Classic=
Cin. Summit Country Day 67, Cin. Woodward 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cle. Hts. Beaumont vs. N. Royalton, ppd.
Cle. John Marshall vs. Cle. Lincoln W., ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/