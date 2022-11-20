springfield-news-sun logo
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 49, Orwell Grand Valley 37

Arcanum 41, Ft. Recovery 40, OT

Brunswick 36, Avon 26

Camden Preble Shawnee 56, Brookville 33

Can. McKinley 73, Norton 45

Casstown Miami E. 54, Mechanicsburg 42

Chillicothe Unioto 68, Washington C.H. 15

Cin. Christian 40, Cin. Shroder 38

Cin. McNicholas 46, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 44

Cle. St. Joseph 50, Lyndhurst Brush 30

Clyde 40, Fremont St. Joseph 33

Defiance Ayersville 62, Gorham Fayette 21

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 57, Pataskala Licking Hts. 24

Eastlake North 52, Painesville Harvey 15

Elyria Cath. 70, Richfield Revere 27

Fostoria 43, Bowling Green 36

Galloway Westland 41, Liberty Christian Academy 38, OT

Garrettsville Garfield 64, Bristol 36

Gates Mills Gilmour 57, Gates Mills Hawken 44

Hilliard Darby 38, Hilliard Davidson 32

Kenton 52, Lima Cent. Cath. 46

Legacy Christian 51, S. Charleston SE 46, OT

Mayfield 50, Chagrin Falls 40

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 45, Vanlue 43

Mentor 60, Perry 53

Miami Valley Christian Academy 34, Lockland 13

Millersburg W. Holmes 51, Dover 15

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 31, Collins Western Reserve 26

Napoleon 43, Defiance 26

Rockford Parkway 42, Sidney Lehman 24

Spring. NW 62, Greenwich S. Cent. 45

St. Henry 41, Spencerville 39

Upper Sandusky 53, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 17

W. Liberty-Salem 47, Bellefontaine 25

Wickliffe 45, Rocky River Lutheran W. 35

Youngs. Mooney 45, Columbiana 26

Zanesville Rosecrans 31, Zanesville Maysville 10

Cincinnati Christian School Tip-Off=

Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 57, Day. Dunbar 53

Great Lakes Classic=

Amherst Steele 64, E. Cle. Shaw 4

Cle. Hts. 50, Chardon NDCL 43

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 54, N. Ridgeville 31

Kewpee Tip-Off Classic=

Championship=

Lima Bath 57, Bryan 43

McDonalds Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Bluffton 55, Harrod Allen E. 52

Consolation=

Cory-Rawson 56, Arlington 37

New Lexington Showcase=

Bishop Hartley 51, Cle. VASJ 42

Cols. DeSales 50, Goshen 49

New Lexington 65, Can. Glenoak 35

Wheelersburg 44, Worthington Christian 41

Rittman Tip-Off Classic=

Creston Norwayne 63, Cols. Wellington 31

Orrville 53, Akr. Coventry 29

Sugarcreek Garaway 41, Ashland 38

Wooster Triway 63, Barberton 29

Thrill in the Ville’=

Cols. Africentric 45, Dublin Coffman 41

Cols. Northland 46, Cols. KIPP 31

Huber Hts. Wayne 53, Akr. Hoban 51

Reynoldsburg 50, Tol. Start 47

Rocky River Magnificat 62, Newark 39

Tip-Off Classic=

Georgetown 54, Portsmouth Clay 16

New Boston Glenwood 60, W. Union 38

Portsmouth 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 24

Portsmouth W. 44, Frankfort Adena 32

West Branch Tip Off Classic=

Alliance Marlington 56, Painesville Riverside 51

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 61, Struthers 45

Navarre Fairless 39, Alliance 37

Uniontown Lake 58, Hanoverton United 24

WHHS Lady Eagles Kickoff Classic=

Cin. Summit Country Day 67, Cin. Woodward 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cle. Hts. Beaumont vs. N. Royalton, ppd.

Cle. John Marshall vs. Cle. Lincoln W., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

