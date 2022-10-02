Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 47, Akron Garfield 0
Cin. College Prep. 50, Cin. Shroder 0
Cle. VASJ 21, Bishop Hartley 20
Gates Mills Gilmour 40, Cle. Cent. Cath. 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
