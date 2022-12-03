Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA State Championship=
Division VI=
Maria Stein Marion Local 14, Kirtland 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
