Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 3=
Dublin Coffman 60, Grove City 30
Marysville 55, Reynoldsburg 35
Westerville S. 50, Powell Olentangy Liberty 40
Region 4=
Kings Mills Kings 61, Centerville 53
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 73, Kettering Fairmont 68, 2OT
Mason 55, Springboro 28
Division II=
Region 5=
Alliance Marlington 54, Perry 49
Region 6=
Norwalk 49, Sandusky Perkins 35
STVM 49, Norton 34
Region 7=
Granville 42, Bishop Hartley 40
New Concord John Glenn 67, Millersburg W. Holmes 60, OT
Region 8=
Cols. Bexley 49, Richwood N. Union 35
Division III=
Region 10=
Liberty Center 34, Van Buren 28
Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Delphos Jefferson 34
Region 11=
Belmont Union Local 48, Beverly Ft. Frye 21
Seaman N. Adams 43, Leesburg Fairfield 41
Wheelersburg 51, Nelsonville-York 31
Region 12=
Cin. Country Day 63, Camden Preble Shawnee 43
Lees Creek E. Clinton 58, Anna 51
Versailles 38, Cin. Madeira 21
Division IV=
Region 15=
Berlin Hiland 60, Hannibal River 41
Crown City S. Gallia 48, Waterford 46
Region 16=
Ft. Loramie 52, Covington 19
New Madison Tri-Village 71, Fayetteville-Perry 29
Russia 57, Legacy Christian 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/