Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Final=
Division V=
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 53, Gahanna Cols. Academy 49
Division VI=
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 43, Maria Stein Marion Local 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
