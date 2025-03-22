Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Final=

Division V=

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 53, Gahanna Cols. Academy 49

Division VI=

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 43, Maria Stein Marion Local 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

