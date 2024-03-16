Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
State Championship=
Division III=
Cols. Africentric 58, Ottawa-Glandorf 47
Division IV=
Ft. Loramie 41, Waterford 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
