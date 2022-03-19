Hamburger icon
Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Semifinal=

Division IV=

New Madison Tri-Village 44, Antwerp 41

Richmond Hts. 59, Berlin Hiland 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

